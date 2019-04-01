Angola: Cuanza Sul - Deputy Governor Backs Fight Against Impunity

Sumbe — The deputy governor of the coastal Cuanza Sul province Joaquim Ricardo de Almeida has appealed for combat impunity in public institutions, as part of boosting morale exercise underway in various Government sectors.

Ricardo de Almeida made the call at the end of a march ahead of the month (April) of legality, under the motto "Attorney General's Office and the challenges of the future", opened Saturday in the province's capital, Sumbe

He said that combat impunity was crucial for the fitness among citizens, and added that this practice (impunity) should not be allowed in public institutions, in view of the rigor and the functioning of the state organs.

He said that all government officials are subject to trial if commit an offence, in the light of the laws in force in the country.

During the week of legality - April 1st to 27th - the Attorney General's Office (PGR) will run a lecture with the topics: Consolidation of the democratic and law-abiding State, Social protection of children, Right to identity as a fundamental right.