Namibia: Gucci T's 'Tate Kwela' EP

Upcoming Namibian kwaito artist Gucci T recently released his new EP, 'Tate Kwela'.

At first glance, the album art speaks of simplicity, however, listening to the music, subtle complexity is revealed.

You can tell Gucci T is a true Namibian on track seven, 'Hela' alongside T Boy, Breezy and Pendaking, as he incorporates Afrikaans in the chorus of the upbeat kwaito song on which all the artists seamlessly collaborate.

'Summer Time' with Susa slows things down, and is coloured with sultry undertones suitable for a slow, intimate dance between partners.

A feel-good song on 'Tate Kwela', Gucci T holds his own on 'Coming Up'. A track without any features, the switching from English to Afrikaans to Oshiwambo is smooth and coherent.

His energy, cadence and style are refreshing and you can feel the youthful influence in his music.

Exploring the depth of his sensuality, Gucci T turns up the heat in the bedroom with 'Yato', once again featuring Pendaking and Breezy.

This track incorporates an Afro-pop element with tones of R&B, while the vocals on the chorus add a touch of class.

It's clear at this point that Gucci T is an artist who can collaborate with others while also standing his ground solo through his ability to stay in control, harmoniously guiding of the flow of the music.

One unfortunate aspect to the album is the interlude 'Midnight Lover'. Interludes are a thing of the past, and unless it's funny, creative or adds value to the project, it just shouldn't be done.

The EP ends with 'I Fell In Love', a remix to Xxxtentacion's 'Snow'. A kwaito artist innately, Gucci T should rather stick to his forte and not dabble in rap. That's a whole different ball game.

With that being said, 'Tate Kwela' is an energising project and with consistency, perseverance, vigour and growth, Gucci T will become a formidable artist to watch.