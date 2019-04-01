Namibia: Song Night Debuts Strong

Adriano Visagie is the hot new host, the singers have a stylist and original music impressed as Song Night made a dazzling 2019 debut at the Warehouse Theatre last week.

Coming in hot with some incredible Damara opera, an adorable duet and a little love from Luanda, the diverse monthly platform raised the bar with a tight, spirited and proudly Namibian production underscoring a wealth of local talent.

With the lively Harmonic Messengers opening the show followed by the singing of the national anthem accompanied by Heavenly Sounds Brass Band, it was clear that Song Night had something local and lekker up its sleeve.

That something was Emily Dangwa.

Taking the stage to wow the audience with a soaring rendition of 'Nessun Dorma', the singer peppered the Puccini aria with a sprinkle of Damara and Afrikaans before basking in a standing ovation.

Next to set the scene was Song Night ambassador Treza Cooper whose smooth and sexy vocals made easy listening of her original song 'Trust' before Toivo Swartz, closed-eyed and exuding mellow vibes, sang 'Hummingbird', an original song, in Damara.

In between, we got to know Song Night's new host.

Armed with an engaging stage presence, clear voice and quick with the quips, Visagie was the consummate MC, keeping the energy way up, expounding on the platform's role of "nurturing the Namibian sound" and educating the audience about the singers.

Talents like The Collective and Nashawn whose cheerful, full-bodied ensemble offering of G3's 'Olupando' heartened before making way for the youngsters.

Enter Sisonke 'Sonkie' Gaseb, a Grade 11 pupil whose cover of '2' by H.E.R. was as mellifluous, effortless and bold as it comes.

Taking the stage on his birthday was 19-year-old Charl 'Ou Slow' Vries whose energetic performance of his original song 'Something New' offered solid Rehoboth rep before Rizaan Ewonde and Reino 'Ray' Kavera added some Afrikaans flavour, sweet vocals and all the adorable to a 'Location' by Khalid cover.

Back to the original music and Chris B presented 'I Choose You' effortlessly and with charm before the night gave way to more covers.

Davian-Lee Theron's moody and powerful rendition of Amanda Black's 'Amazulu'; Galilei Njembo's vibey, easy and appealing take on Sun-El feat Samthing Soweto's 'Akanamali'; Lovisa Abner's sprightly rendition of Tate Kwela's 'Mpa Nda Popi', and Ana Clara Gomes aka Clair DelaCour's fabulous 'One Love' by Sara Tavares cover, which offered a master class in stage presence.

Last but not least, first time Song Nighter Portia Timbo gave us a fun 'Pata Pata' by Miriam Makeba before Cooper closed the show with a cover of 'If You Ever' by Nao.

Bringing us 15 acts as well as the vocal boss that is Bradley Anthony who provided backing vocals throughout, Song Night - supported by the indomitable quartet of Imms Nicolau on keyboard, Jean-Pierre Nsika on bass, Sam Batola on lead guitar and Titus Mapunda on drums - wound down with a stunning new look and some undeniable new confidence.

"We aimed to showcase how much talent there is and how much hope there still is in the music scene," says Song Night founder Lize Ehlers, who adds that they tried to come back with a bang after a tough 2018.

"The passion from everyone including and especially the commitment of the band, plus the teamwork, will carry Song Night stronger than ever!"

- martha@namibian.com.na; Martha Mukaiwa on Twitter and Instagram; marthamukaiwa.com