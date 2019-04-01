South Africa: Two Arrested As Search for Missing Cape Town Boy, 1, Continues

Two women have been arrested on charges of child neglect and abandonment following the disappearance of a one-year and 10-months-old boy who was reported missing four days after he was last seen.

Orderick Lucas has been missing since Sunday, March 24.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk last week confirmed that the baby boy was reported missing at the Kleinvlei police station on Thursday morning at 11:00 by his mother, Davideen Lucas from Melton Rose.

According to a Pink Ladies flyer forwarded by the police along with two photos, Orderick was last seen by the boy's mother's friend who was with the baby from Saturday to Sunday.

"He [claimed] that the mother took the child on Sunday night. Mother is saying that she not sure whom she [gave] the child to," the pamphlet reads.

At the time of his disappearance, he had been wearing a white vest, grey jacket and red pants.

Van Wyk said police as well as the dog unit searched several residences, but the child has not yet been found.

Van Wyk said a door-to-door search was conducted in the surrounding areas with the assistance of residents, the Kleinvlei police station commander and members of the Kuils River Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit.

Enquiries were also done at hospitals.

On Sunday, Van Wyk confirmed that two women aged 28 and 50 have been arrested on charges of child neglect and child abandonment.

They are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The search for the little boy continues.

If you have seen Orderick, phone investigating officer Detective Sergeant Beja on 082 522 1047 or 082 334 8416.

