Somalia: Government Reshuffles Military Top Brass

The government has reshuffled the military top brass , in a move aimed at sealing security loopholes and stem discontent within the ranks.

Former military attaché to Somali embassy in Saudi Arabia General Abdi Hassan Mohamed was appointed as the new deputy chief of the country's armed forces. Mohamed replaces General Odawaa Yusuf Rageh who was moved to the infantry chief post in the mini-reshuffle. He has been deputized by General Abdirashid Abdullahi Shire

Admiral Abbas Amin Ali becomes the new Commander-in-chief of the Somali navy, replacing Hassan Nur who was sacked by Somali president last year. The move comes amid a standoff between the government and a section of army over unpaid salaries.

There have also been questions as to why the forces have failed to stem the rising attacks by Al-Shabab militants across the country.