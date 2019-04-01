Somalia: Major Security Operation Launched in Mogadishu

The government has launched a massive operation in Mogadishu as a way of curbing the run-away insecurity.

Mogadishu Mayor, Abdirahman Omar Osman who made the announcement said that they will search neighborhoods and cars for criminals and illegal weapons.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of a series of bombings and gun attacks aimed mainly at high end restaurants and government offices.

He appealed to members of the public to corporate with the operations as it was meant to ensure the city was safer. He said that only emergency services will be allowed during the lock down.

The mayor's decision came hours after the Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has convened Saturday an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the worsening security situation in Mogadishu.

In the wake of deaths of hundreds of people in attacks, people are now questioning the government's commitment to tackling terrorists.