Nigeria: Star Lager Unveils First Ever Football Kit for "Unmissable" Match

Star Lager has unveiled its first ever football kit at a special event hosted on the 29th of March, 2019. The blue and yellow kits mark the beginning of a new era for Star Lager, as they will be worn for the first time during "Unmissable" match on the 16th of April, 2019.

At the event, Star also made another big announcement, as it unveiled Nigerian Pop music star - Tiwa Savage as the first female brand ambassador for Star Radler. She joins international superstar - Burna Boy on the roaster of musical acts currently associated with the Star Brand.

The launch of the new kits was accompanied by the announcement of Star's involvement in the "Unmissable" match. The football game will feature one of the game's most iconic defenders - Carles Puyol and the Star team which will be made up of some of the brand's most loyal consumers as well as past and present football players like the great Austin Jay Jay Okocha.

The exciting blue and yellow design, inspired by some of the most brilliant and bold kits the world over, is a simple, yet elegant design.

Fans can expect the Star team to take the field wearing the brand new kits when the "Unmissable" Match is played on the 16th of April at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, as part of the UEFA Champions League Tour.

Speaking on the launch of the new kits, Portfolio Manager, National Premium brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sarah Agha remarked - "Over the years, Star Lager Beer has been all about inspiring Nigerian to greater things, and we recognize how passionate Nigerians are about our football. We wanted to share in this passion and celebrate our love for the beautiful game with this first of a kind jersey. We hope football fans love it, we hope our consumers love it, and we can't wait to see our Star team take the field wearing the new kits."

In addition to the Super Eagles, Star Lager Beer is the official beer partner for seven European clubs; Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Juventus, Real Madrid, Paris Saint- Germain (PSG) and FC Barcelona.