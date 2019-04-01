Sudan Uprising - Mass Demos in Khartoum After Friday Prayers

Khartoum / Kassala / El Gezira / Darfur / River Nile — The mass demonstrations calling for the immediate step-down of Sudan's President Omar Al Bashir and his regime from power are approaching their fourth consecutive month, with no sign of the momentum abating, in spite of harsh resistance by the Sudanese authorities.

On Friday, demonstrations took place in Khartoum state, in El Shaabiya, El Mazad, Wad Nubawi, Beitelmal, Ombadda, Wad El Bakheet, El Manara, El Muhandisin, El Shajara and El Eilafoun calling for "Freedom, peace, justice" and chanting "Revolution is the choice of the people" and condemning the killings, arrests and beating of peaceful protesters.

The demonstrations were called-out by the Sudanese Professionals Association and signatories to the Declaration of Freedom and Change, the driving force behind the anti-government protests in Sudan that began in December last year.

National Umma Party leader El Sadig El Mahdi went out with demonstrators from the Wad Nubawi Mosque after the Friday prayers.

A large demonstration also took place in Khashm El Girba in Kassala state demanding the overthrow of the regime and in protest against the "military trial" that will rule over the security officers accused of torturing teacher Ahmed El Kheir to death in early February.

The demonstrators raised banners calling for retribution and bringing those accused of killing the teacher to the criminal courts.

Demonstrations were also launched in Atbara in River Nile state, Tulus in South Darfur, and in Wad Sulfab and Masoudiya in El Gezira state condemning the State of Emergency in the country and the suppression of peaceful demonstrators, and demanding the removal of the regime.