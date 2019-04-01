South Africa: Mother and Child, 2, Die in Durban Crash

A mother and her 2-year-old son were declared dead after they were involved in a collision on the R61 in Margate on the Kwa Zulu-Natal South Coast on Sunday.
Netcare 911 said it responded to reports of a collision at about 15:00.
"Two people from the one car, an adult female and a 2-year-old male, sustained fatal injuries when they were ejected in the crash. Both were declared deceased on the scene," Netcare spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement.
The passenger in the second vehicle sustained moderate injuries.
She was treated on the scene and later transported to hospital for further medical care.
