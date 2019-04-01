Somalia: Top Al-Shabab Commander Defects to Government Side

A top Al-Shabab commander has defected to the government side in Lower Shabelle region.

Mohamed Ibrahim Bitow and one of his bodyguard defected to the Somali government. He said that he was in charge of over 100 fighters among the militants ranks.

Mohamed said that he abandoned his position in the miltanst group, saying that he had seen a lot of civilians suffer aimlessly in their hands.

Ibrahim told the media that he fought alongside his Al-Shabaab comrades in many battles against Somali National Army (SNA).

"I was in commanded of 100 fighters, We carried out many attacks on bases of Somali military," he said.

He has been fighting alongside Al-Shabaab fighters for the last nine years.

Al-Shabaab has not yet commented on the surrender of the commander to the Somali government