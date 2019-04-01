31 March 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Leaked Emails, Dirty Cops, State Capture and Ace Magashule Unveiled

analysis By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

In this explosive book, Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's web of capture, investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh ventures deeper than ever before into Ace Magashule's murky dealings, from his time as a struggle activist in the 1980s to his powerful rule as premier of the Free State province for nearly a decade, and his rise to one of the ANC's most influential positions. In this extract Myburgh delves into the links between Magashule and the Hawks and SAPS.

New dawn, old guard

After Cyril Ramaphosa's victory at Nasrec, his promised 'new dawn' broke unexpectedly early, or so it seemed. The new ANC leader had not even formally taken over the country's reins from Jacob Zuma when, in late January 2018, the Hawks raided the Bloemfontein offices of outgoing premier Ace Magashule. They were searching for possible evidence related to the Gupta-linked dairy venture in Vrede. They also hit the offices of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development that same morning. "We are looking for documents and any electronic information pertaining to our investigation," Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi told reporters. "We are going to be here the whole day."

Many South Africans welcomed this dramatic turn of events. The Hawks, other...

