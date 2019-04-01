31 March 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali, AU Troops Clash With Al-Shabaab in Southern Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

More details are coming out of a heavy gunfight between Somali government forces backed by AU peacekeepers and Al-Shabaab militants erupted in the outskirts of Qoryoley town.

The battle broke out following an ambush attack on a military checkpoint near the district by heavily armed Al-Shabaab fighters, according to local residents.

The fighting has raged on for several hours and both sides exchanged heavy and small weapons that caused casualties, but, the exact number of the losses remained unclear.

This was the latest in a series of attacks against Somali and AU military bases in the Lower Shabelle region by the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabab.

Somalia

Standoff As Senator Muse Sudi Ordered Out of Government Property

Government forces and armed militants allied to Senator Muse Sudi are currently involved in a standoff after he was… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.