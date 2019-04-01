South Africa: CSA Congratulates Titans On One Day Cup Triumph

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday congratulated the Titans on becoming the One-Day Cup (MODC) champions for the 2018/19 franchise season.

They clinched the title when they beat the Dolphins by 135 runs in a fiercely contested Final at SuperSport Park.

"Congratulations to all the Titans players and support staff who have contributed to this success," commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"There is no doubt that these two teams deserved to contest the Final after having topped the log at the end of league play as well.

"All the franchises are to be congratulated on the intense level of competition that we witnessed throughout the campaign with all six franchises having a chance of reaching the knock-out phase going into the last round of league play.

"This follows the success achieved in the Domestic Four-Day Series which went almost down to the final possible ball of the last round of matches before the Highveld Lions edged out the Cape Cobras for the title.

"Our franchise cricket is clearly in a very healthy stage and fulfilling our dual objectives, one of which is to produce competitive and entertaining cricket of a standard that compares favourably with other domestic competitions around the world.

"The other is naturally to be an important part of the talent development pipeline that produces quality players who are ready to step up to playing for our flagship team, the Proteas.

"It has been highly impressive to see the way players who have made their debut in One-Day International cricket this past year have stepped up to the highest level. These include the likes of Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala and Anrich Nortje who are all contenders for our squad for the ICC Men's World Cup later this year."

Source: Sport24