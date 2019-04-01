31 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Aila Briefed On Efforts of Ministry of Electricity

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, was briefed on the efforts of the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and electricity on stability of the electricity supply.

This came on Sunday when he met at his office the Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, Dr. Osman Al-Toam, who said in press statements that the meeting reaffirmed the importantance of rationalizing consumptions to ensure continuity of electricity supply.

He indicated to enhancement of level of thermal generation due to continuous and careful follow-up by experts and pecialists.

