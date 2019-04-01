Sudan: President of the Republic Receives Verbal Message From Salva Kiir

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir received a verbal message from his South Sudanese counterpart, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit dealing with situations in Sudan and relation between the two countries and ways to boost them further.

The message as handed to the President at the Guest House Sunday by President Kiir's Advisor for Security Affairs, Tut Gatluak.

Gatluak said in press statements after the meeting that he conveyed a verbal message from President Salva Kiir to President Al-Bashir dealing with arrangement of situations in Sudan and standing of government and people of South Sudan alongside President Al-Bashir against conspiracies and foreign interventions, particularly that President Al-Bashir was the sponsor and guarantor of peace in South Sudan.

He added that he presented to President Al-Bashir a detailed explanation on arrangements made in peace file and stability of security situations in South Sudan.

Gatluak pointed out that a summit between Presidents Al-Bashira and Salva Kiir would be determined later to assess the peace deal.

He said Presidentr Al-Bashir affirmed opening of crossings between the two countries and that the beginning would be by resumption of river transport between Kosti and Juba , stressing the two countries leaderships' resolve to enhance bilateral relations.

Kiir's Advisor stated that works in field of oil and petroleum are at their best situations, recovering economies of the two nations for interests of the two peoples, underlining that Sudan and South Sudan are inseparable.