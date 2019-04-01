31 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Partakes in Arabsat Meeting in Algeria

Khartoum — Minister of Information, Communicatios and Information Technology, Hassan Ismail left Sunday for Algeria heading Sudan's delegation participating in the 42nd session of the General Assembly of the Arab Satellite Communications Organization which will begin Sunday in Algiers with participation of representatives of member states.

Undersecretary of Ministry of Information, Ambassador Al-Ebaid Ahmed Murweh and Director of Communications and Post Regulatory Authority , Engineer (consultant) Mustafa Abdul-Hafiz already in Algiers where they took part in 165 meeting of the Arabsat Board of Directors March 29-30 under chairmanship of Undersecretary of Ministry of Information in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Naser Al-Hejailan.

SUNA noted that agenda of this meeting includes approval of the annual report of Board of Directors, 2018 financial performance , election of members of the Board of Directors and place and time of convocation of the coming session of the General Assembly.

It is worth mentioning that the Riyadh -based Arab Satellite Communications (ARABSAT) was found in 1976 by member states of Arab League.

