South Africa: New Book Lays Bare Ace Magashule's Free State Fiefdom

Corruption allegations have long trailed ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, but nothing has ever seemed to stick. In Daily Maverick journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh's new book "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture", Magashule is dramatically exposed. Through meticulous investigative work, Myburgh details how the ANC's secretary general established a network of corruption in his home of the Free State which drained the coffers of provincial government funds and left local communities further impoverished. The book should detonate like a hand-grenade.

Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture convincingly makes the case that Ace Magashule is not just corrupt - deeply, spectacularly corrupt - but also potentially dangerous.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh's new book opens with the mysterious assassination of tenderpreneur Igo Mpambani in 2017.

It was Mpambani - gunned down in his car in Sandton - who would posthumously provide some of the most damaging evidence in Myburgh's book. A cache of Mpambani's emails, bank records and spreadsheets was passed to Myburgh by an unnamed source. These documents, which Myburgh refers to as the "IgoFiles", reveal the extent of corruption involved in a R255 million asbestos audit contract given out by the Free State Department of Human Settlements during Magashule's...