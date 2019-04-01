Gambia: Former Agric Minister Sacked While On Trip to Chad

Former minister of Agriculture Lamin N. Dibba on Saturday said he was sacked by President Adama Barrow while on a trip in the Central Africa, N'Djamena, Chad.

Mr. Dibba revealed this on Saturday while addressing the UDP supporters at a rally held in Bunding Jolakunda.

Mr. Dibba mockingly said he happens to be part of those who exited the bus when he had in fact never boarded it.

"I am also one of those people who have been removed from the bus. Ousainou said he was removed but the time the bus was departing, I didn't board because I was in N'Djamena, Chad. The time people were being removed, I was not here, I was in Chad. So I didn't enter the bus," he said.

According to Dibba, members of the United Democratic Party who were in cabinet were working for the country not UDP.

"It was about the country not UDP. The United Democratic Party (UDP) was formed because of the country and the Gambian people. So when we entered the government, we were working for the country. That's our belief," he said.