Gambia Receives WB Access to Electricity Report

The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MOPE) and other stakeholders in the energy sector, on Tuesday received a World Bank report on the state of electricity access in Sub-Saharan Africa at the Petroleum building in Brusubi.

Speaking at the dissemination, Fafa Sanyang, Minister of Petroleum and Energy reminded stakeholders that as key partners in the energy sector, sharing valuable information or knowledge on energy with them would help improve the sector.

Minister Sanyang stated that electricity or energy is utilised in every socio-economic activity of the society, saying it can be one of the central pillars in the industrialisation and economic advancement of a country.

"The report has comprehensively analysed critical issues of electricity access and its importance on the economic development in Sub-Saharan Africa. It is a body of knowledge with vital information on electricity access including great lessons from countries with success stories around the world," he stated.

The report, he went on, also focused on Sub-Saharan Africa, which has the lowest rate of electricity access among all the regions in the world, indicating that it also highlights pertinent issues of electricity access and its importance on the economic progress and how other countries successfully achieved universal access to electricity.

Elene Imadze, Gambia's World Bank representative applauded government's strategy for prioritizing energy in the National Development Plan in a bid to solve the country's electricity crisis.

She said government commitment to ensure universal access to electricity by 2015 is a huge target and that would require strong planning and leadership.

Dr. Moussa P. Blimpo, Africa Region senior economist, disclosed plans that the continent could look into and solve her electricity problems.