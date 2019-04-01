Gambia: Jammeh's Sold Assets Generates D77m

Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou told lawmakers on Tuesday that the Commission of Inquiry has generated at least D77 million from the assets seized from former Gambian president Yaya Jammeh.

"In the course of its work, the commission was able to generate monies from its activities including 67,894,170 dalasis from the sale of 138 tractors," he said. "And 458 vehicles including scrap, 8,302,970 dalasis from the sale of 725 herds of cattle as well as bank accounts frozen and/or discovered by the commission and other properties discovered as a result of their work."

The Commission was established by President Adama Barrow to probe the financial, business and assets dealings of Yahya Jammeh, former president and his close associates.

President Adama Barrow established the said commission on 4 July, 2017 based on Section 200 of the 1997 Constitution and Section 2 of the Commission of Inquiry Act and appointed commission members. It lasted for 18 months since inception.