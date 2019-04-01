Gambia: Ecofest Brings Sub-Region's Finest Acts to Gambia

The Gambia is ready to host one of the biggest music gigs in history dubbed- Ecofest 2019 slated for April 5th at the Independence Stadium, Bakau.

Presented by Kabaka Multimedia Entertainment in collaboration with Global Ace, the performing acts include: Timaya, Stonebwoy, Kuami, Takana Zion, J. Slught, Facic, ST, Jizzle, Dip Dounda Gis, KME, Arkma and Innocent. It will also witness superb performances by cultural and a number of opening acts.

The event, which is regarded to be one of its kind is widely seen as a step towards making the much-talked about sub-regional integration a reality through music.

At a recent press conference, Olimatta Tall, an international publicist and one of the brains behind the event, said that 'fest' is representing a plethora of musical and artistic talents in Africa.

"Nine (9) countries representing the best in entertainment will be represented. This includes: The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Senegal, Guinea Conakry, Nigeria, Mali, Guinea Bissau and Ghana. The goal is to bring unity and diversity by creating a universal musical entertainment language amongst West Africans and Africans at large. So on the night all these performing acts will share one-mic, one-stage and one-venue ".

Abubakarr Touray, Chief Executive Officer of Kabaka Multimedia Entertainment, indicated that every country has its own genre of music which they admired, acknowledging that The Gambia boast of finest talents.

Touray disclosed that the performing acts expected to storm The Gambia during the fest, are just an exception.

"Our neighbors Nigeria generated over 4 billion in 2018 alone and Ghana even made more. These are revenues The Gambia could also benefit from, it is just a matter of setting the scene"

Abby Sarr, managing director of Global Ace, spoke highly of youth involvement in development initiatives.

"It will also elevate the country's GDP and also encourage youth tourism. This is a wide open door and despite being a new door, let's all open it together".

Also speaking, J.C. Loum, a one-time Gambian international footballer and one of the organizers of Ecofest, said Gambian artists have been neglected for far too long, adding that there is need to support them to elevate the country's entertainment scene.

He said the forthcoming gig will create a market for local talents to reach the world music scene.