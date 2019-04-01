Gambia: 'Any Attempt to Subvert Democracy Will Be Opposed'

The secretary general and leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Ousainou Darboe, has told hundreds of UDP supporters in America that UDP will vehemently oppose any attempt to subvert democracy in The Gambia.

He said that they would defend people's desire to live a free and dignified life in a democracy batted by the blood of countless deaths, torture, imprisonment and disappearances.

Mr. Darboe was speaking on Sunday in Seattle, United States in a congress organised by UDP U.S.A.-Chapter.

The congress was held over the weekend and was witnessed by UDP delegates from all over U.S. The congress was also attended by the Mayoress of Banjul City Council, Rohey Malick Lowe.

He further said that they would also be working diligently to strengthen democracy, rule of law and riposte of public policy that sounds the greater goal, while calling on all the UDP supporters and Gambia at large to remain vigilant and fully engage in the democracy they have helped to birth, not as a favour to a party or individual but as a duty to oneself and the country.

"There would be no recount to the dark and ugly days that is fresh in the minds of all concession citizens," he said, explaining that to remain free and truly democratic requires participation.

According to him, UDP is entirely the affair of its members and that they would be long gone someday, while expressing hope that the common bond that brought Solo Sandeng and Aji Yam Secka and Femi Peters amongst others together will together enjoy the renewed bond that rekindles by succeeding generations of citizens both in The Gambia and across the globe to keep the legacy of selfless services and participation.

The UDP leader further called on the supporters; both here and abroad to remain firm and focus on building the UDP party, and as well engage all Gambians across the entire political spectrum with maximum decorum.