Africa: International University of Africa

The International University of Africa, Khartoum, has been awarded the King Faisal Prize (KFP) of this year 2019 for the service to Islam in recognition of the university's valuable efforts in the service of Islam through the spreading of Islamic teachings and Arabic Language in Sub-Saharan Africa region.

The KFP was handed over by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, to the university vice-chancellor, professor Kamal Mohammed Obaid, at an award ceremony held at Faisal Hotel in Riyadh, KSA, last week.

The International University of Africa is a private Sudanese university situated in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and accommodates expatriate students from about 75 countries.

The university was first established in 1966 under the name "The Islamic African Institute" where it hosted African students in intermediate and secondary education levels. In 1977 the name was changed to become "The Islamic African Centre". In 1991 it was upgraded to a university under its current name "The International University of Africa".

King Faisal Prize was launched and granted for the first time in 1399H/ 1979 to recognize outstanding achievements of individuals and institutions in five major categories: Service to Islam, Islamic Studies, Arabic Language and Literature, Medicine, and Science.