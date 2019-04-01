27 March 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Arab Summit Tunis 2019 - Beji Caïd Essebsi Visits Media Centre At Culture City

Tunis/Tunisia — President Beji Caïd Essebsi, on Wednesday afternoon, went to the Tunis Culture City where he learnt at the Arab Summit's media centre about the conditions of media coverage of the summit's preparatory work by Tunisian and foreign journalists, said a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

The President of the Republic also visited the Tunis Convention Centre to inquire about the final preparations for the closing session of the 30th ordinary session of the Arab League Council's meeting at the summit level scheduled for next Sunday, the same source added.

