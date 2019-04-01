Tunisia, Switzerland Sign Social Security Agreement

Tunis/Tunisia — A Tunisian-Swiss social security agreement was signed Monday in Tunis. It provides for an adequate social security coverage for Tunisian expatriates in Switzerland and their families, particularly through the transfer of pensions.

The agreement, inked by Minister of Social Affairs Mohamed Trabelsi and Switzerland's Home Affairs Minister Alain Berset, is geared towards wage-earners and the self-employed in the public and private sectors as well as refugees. It also entitles Tunisian and Swiss nationals to receive old-age allowances.

The Minister of Social Affairs said the agreement is part of an approach aimed to strengthen social security agreements concluded with host countries in order to protect the rights of migrant workers.

Tunisia signed 17 international social security agreements with host countries, raising as such the social security coverage rate of expats to 90% and outstripping the national rate.

Alain Berset said 7 to 16 thousand Tunisian expatriates in Switzerland will be covered by this agreement that will improve cooperation, socio-economic relations and coordination among the social systems in the two countries.

Tunisian-Swiss relations are excellent, Berset Monday said following a talk with Prime Minister Youssef Chahed. This visit will help boost exchange and partnership.