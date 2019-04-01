South Africa: Communications Minister Leads Outreach in Mthatha

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will lead an interdepartmental outreach programme in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on Monday.

Held in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Affairs, the programme seeks to create awareness on the Good Green Deeds campaign, broadcasting digital migration, cybersecurity and other government service-delivery offerings.

The outreach programme will see national, provincial and local government leaders cleaning the streets of Mthatha and educating the public about possible business opportunities in the recycling industry value chain.

Ndabeni-Abrahams will also visit the homes of beneficiaries of the government-subsidised DTT [digital terrestrial television] decoders. Through this intervention, beneficiaries will now have free access to 11 TV channels, including the parliamentary channel.

The outreach will conclude with an Imbizo.