31 March 2019

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Communications Minister Leads Outreach in Mthatha

Tagged:

Related Topics

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will lead an interdepartmental outreach programme in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on Monday.

Held in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Affairs, the programme seeks to create awareness on the Good Green Deeds campaign, broadcasting digital migration, cybersecurity and other government service-delivery offerings.

The outreach programme will see national, provincial and local government leaders cleaning the streets of Mthatha and educating the public about possible business opportunities in the recycling industry value chain.

Ndabeni-Abrahams will also visit the homes of beneficiaries of the government-subsidised DTT [digital terrestrial television] decoders. Through this intervention, beneficiaries will now have free access to 11 TV channels, including the parliamentary channel.

The outreach will conclude with an Imbizo.

South Africa

Why South Africa Won't Be Moving to Sun, Wind Power Anytime Soon

South Africa’s rolling blackouts are costing the country tens of millions of dollars a day in lost productivity,… Read more »

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.