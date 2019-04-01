South Sudan: Oil and Gas Minister Visits Oil Fields in South Sudan

Khartoum — The Oil and Gas Minister, Engin. Ishag Adam Bashier Jama'a has emphasized full cooperation with the state of South Sudan to restart the operation of the oil fields in implementation of the directives of the heads of two states Omar al-Bashir and Salva Kiir Mayardit by virtue of the special agreement of joint cooperation between the two countries signed in Addis Ababa.

Oil Minister Ishag has called for the work as one team with the companies working in South Sudan to restore production to its previous level for the interest of the peoples of the two countries, promising to facilitate obstacles facing progress of work via cooperation between the ministry and the Sudanese companies working in Hijleej oil field and the other Sudanese and south Sudanese companies working with in Southern Sudan with partners from China, India and Malaysia.

This came during his tour yesterday in the oil fields in the state of South Sudan accompanied by his south Sudan counterpart ambassador Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth where the technical delegation of the companies working in the two countries, led by the two ministers and the governor of Ruwainq state and inspected the work progress in the second part of Tomathouth field that have started production last year by Sudanese exprtise represented by 2P OPCO company, the delegation has also inspected work in the fields of (Alnar, Altur, Manga).

On his part the south Sudan oil minister, ambassador Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth said we hope to produce 70 thousands oil barrels per day from the total production of (Tomathouth, Alnar, Altur, Manga) fields, stressing that next months of May or June will witness the production of all the mentioned fields, giving directive for speeding up production from the fields of Altur and Alnar by the end of current April, the fields of manga and the second part of Tomathouth field.

He noted that the production of Tomathouth field has reached in its first stage 20.800 b per day, while unity field has reached the production of 10.000b per day. He gave directives for interning introduction of more of the stalled wells from other fields, indicating the importance of acquiring time and work hard to implement the directives of the two heads of state for the benefit of the two peoples.

The governor of Ruwainq state has indicated the security stability in the state, pledging to provide protection to workers in the oil fields in order to provide good work environment for the workers of the Sudanese, foreign and local companies.

The directors of the mentioned companies have stressed the progress of working as planned, and the completion of the work first stage and the start of work in the second one to restart operation of the oil fields at the fixed time, explaining that the damage in these field is limited and it's easy to restore it to work.