Gambia: St Foundation for Community Development Launched

Sanna Singateh known on stage as ST or Brikama Boyo, on Saturday 23rd March 2019, launched a foundation called the ST Foundation for Community Development.

The launching which was held at a local Hotel, aims to support the education of the under privileged, and currently ST is working to raise funds for the establishment of more community libraries in the country.

Alieu Sowe said the foundation is to also promote early childhood education and raising funds for hospitals; that the foundation will be used to influence his connections to raise funds to assist healthcare facilities in the country and promote tourism.

Sowe said ST is also working with the National Environment Agency (NEA) to sensitize people; that ST (Brikama Boyo) will embark on a nationwide tour for the song that was lunch on December 1st called "Saluto" and said many stakeholders will be invited for the tour to speak to young people; that the stakeholders involved are ITC, Youth Empowerment, ION, and NEA, etc.

"I feel we have so much power to use positively to assist in the betterment of our country," said Singhateh. Singhateh said he and his colleagues have been helping schools especially in the construction and development of toilets etc. "These are small changes people should be involved in to bring a greater change within the communities," ST pointed out.

He urged Gambians to put resources together and assist in bringing greater change to the doorstep of their fellow Gambians.

Suteh Jawo deputy permanent secretary at the ministry of tourism, said Government is proud to work and partner with ST at all times, not for the benefit of the foundation but the general public.

"The foundation came at a time when the people of the Gambia are in need of help," Jawo said; that his ministry will continue to work with ST as a partner to promote tourism, and will consult with all stakeholders in the development of tourism for ST to be one of the nominees of the cultural ambassadorship.