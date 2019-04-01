Tunisia Says It Will Coordinate Arab Response to U.S. Move On Golan

Tunisia will coordinate with fellow Arab countries to contain any fallout from the U.S. decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui said on Friday.

He was speaking to a meeting of Arab ministers ahead of the annual Arab League summit, hosted this year by Tunisia and likely to focus on Washington's decision and its earlier move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"We will work with fellow Arab countries and the international community to contain the expected repercussions of this decision in the various regional and international forums," Jhinaoui told the meeting in Tunis.

He did not elaborate, but Arab countries want Washington to retract its decision, and to stop other countries following suit.

Arab states consider the Golan Heights, captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as occupied Syrian land.

U.S. President Donald Trump also angered Arabs by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moving the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv last year