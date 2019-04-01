Tunisia: FVP Leads Sudan Delegation to Tunis

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and Defense Minister, General, Awad Mohammad Ahmed Ibn Auf left, Saturday, for Tunis leading Sudan's delegation to the 30th Arab Summit which is scheduled to begin sessions during Mar.390-31.

He was seen off, at the airport by the Vice-President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohammad Yousef Kibir and a number of government's senior officials.

The summit will discuss, among other issues, the Arab-Israeli conflict, the developments in Syria and Yemen, peace and development efforts in Sudan and solidarity with Lebanon and Somalia.