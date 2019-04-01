Somalia: UN Appoints New Acting Deputy to Lead Its Mission in Somalia

The UN chief has appointed George Conway of Canada as acting deputy special representative for UN's mission in Somalia.

In a press statement on Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Conway will also be serving as United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator.

Conway succeeds Peter de Clercq of Netherlands.

Born in 1970, Conway holds two Master of Arts degrees from Carleton University and the University of Western Ontario, and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Winnipeg.

The new official, who currently serves as the Resident Representative a.i. for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Somalia.

He has many years of distinguished service within the United Nations system, including as Strategic Adviser in the UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa, Country Director a.i. for UNDP South Sudan and Deputy Head of Office / Head of Programmes for UNDP Southern Sudan.

The appointment comes barely three after Somalia expelled the UN's top envoy, Nicholas Haysom.

He was just appointed as UN chief Antonio Guterres' special representative for Somalia in September 2018 before accused him of "shaming" the world body by acting like the country's ruler.