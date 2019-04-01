30 March 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks Military Bases Outside Qoryoley District

Tagged:

Related Topics

A heavy gunfight was reported in the vicinity of Qoryoley district in Lower Shabelle region following an attack against Somali military bases on Friday night.

The battle erupted between Al-Shabaab militants and Somali government troops at an area between Kabtan-Las and Gawirow villages, causing an unspecified number of casualties.

The local residents said clashes continued for several minutes and both sides exchanged heavy and light weaponry that could be heard distances far from the battle zone.

Al-Shabaab has stepped up attacks against Somali and AMISOM bases in the Lower Shabelle region in the past few months.

Somalia

Standoff As Senator Muse Sudi Ordered Out of Government Property

Government forces and armed militants allied to Senator Muse Sudi are currently involved in a standoff after he was… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.