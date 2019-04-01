Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks Military Bases Outside Qoryoley District

A heavy gunfight was reported in the vicinity of Qoryoley district in Lower Shabelle region following an attack against Somali military bases on Friday night.

The battle erupted between Al-Shabaab militants and Somali government troops at an area between Kabtan-Las and Gawirow villages, causing an unspecified number of casualties.

The local residents said clashes continued for several minutes and both sides exchanged heavy and light weaponry that could be heard distances far from the battle zone.

Al-Shabaab has stepped up attacks against Somali and AMISOM bases in the Lower Shabelle region in the past few months.