Khartoum — The Vice-Chairman of the External Affairs and International Cooperation Committee of the National Assembly, Dr. Mutwakil Al-Tijani has disclosed that the US Federal Court made the right decision on the bombing of the USS Cole destroyer in the Yemeni Coast in 2002.

He told SUNA that the decision will speed up removal of Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

"Sudan had nothing to do with the bombing of the US destroyer" He stressed.