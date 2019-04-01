Ethiopia: Meteorology Agency Forecasts Normal and Above Rainfall in Most Parts

Addis Ababa — Normal and above normal distribution of rainfall will occur in most parts of the country while below normal rain will be registered in some parts of the country, the National Meteorology Agency forecast.

The first two months of Belg season of this year revealed that the volume and distribution of rainfall had been normal and but diminished in some parts of the country beginning early March.

South and South East, Central and North Eastern parts of the country had normal and above normal distribution and volume of rainfall last February, National Meteorology Agency Weather Forecasting Expert Tamru Kebede said.

According to him, North East and South Eastern parts of the country got better distribution of rainfall in the first week of March. "The distribution of the rainfall has extended to the eastern part of the country."

Referring to the distribution of rainfall for the second week of March, Tamru noted that "the rainfall partly decreased in the Eastern, Central and half of southern highland areas. This is owing to the influence of Idai Cyclone that occurred in the southern hemisphere, particularly in Mozambique Channel, which partly prohibited the coming of moisture into our country."

In light of this, it is advised that communities harvest water in the areas where rainfall shortages occur.

Despite the distribution of rainfall decrease in some parts of the country, Belg Season will not have negative impact in causing either flood or drought it was pointed out.

The distribution of the rainfall will reach peak in the coming April.

Agricultural Extension Director-General, Germame Garoma on his part said the distribution of rainfall was very well in the beginning of Belg season of this year.

This year's Belg rainfall was expected to continue until the beginning of Meher season as per the forecast by National Meteorology Agency, he added.

However, he stated that "shortage of rainfall is happening in the areas where normal and above normal rainfall is expected right now."

In spite of the dry spell that occurred in the second week of March, it is not right to say that drought will occur since there is soil humidity and fair cloud distribution. The Director-General added that "distribution of Belg rainfall would be better in April."

In response to the shortage of rainfall in some parts of the country, farmers are being advised to let the soil grab some water, and to work on harvesting water, Germame said.

Meteorology Agency forecast last January that there would be a normal distribution of rainfall in Belg Season since the temperature at Pacific Ocean was normal at the time.