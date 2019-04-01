Ethiopia: PM Says Finalizing GERD Per Schedule Key Priority

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy emphasized that finalizing the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) according to the schedule is a key priority. The premier made the remark after he was briefed about the current status of the dam today.

GERD Project Manager, Kifle Horo briefed the current status of the dam for various committees in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy and his deputy Demeke Mekonnen.

According to the project manager, GERD civil work stands at 83percent, electromechanical work at 25percent, steel work at 13pecent, with overall project completion status at 66percent.

GERD has reportedly consumed up to 98.7 billion birr to date, indicating an escalation of costs above what was originally estimated, primarily due to project completion delays.