Ethiopia: Revisions of Laws, Proclamations to Be Completed Within Four Months - Office of the Attorney General

Addis Ababa — The revision of laws and proclamations launched by the government with the view of promoting democracy and justice will be finalized in the coming four months, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

This was disclosed at a half-day forum organized by the Office of the Prime Minister to discuss the achievements and challenges during the past 365 days .

Briefing the participants from various political parties, Deputy Attorney General Gedion Timoteos said the government will finalize the revisions and introduction of new laws in the coming four months.

According to him, anti-terrorism, charities and civic societies laws, and establishment law for electoral board and election proclamation as well as mass media law are among the laws under revision and being drafted.

A Justice Advisory Council composed of 13 independent legal professionals under the Office of the Attorney General is handling the work, it was learnt.

According to Gedion, the council and the office have also been holding public forums to get feedback from the society and stakeholders.

He stated that the reform is expected to be successful as it has so far been done by referencing the Constitution, several international agreements, views of scholars and studies.

It is to be recalled that the government has been carrying out reforms in the economy, political, defense and legal sectors since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in April, 2018.