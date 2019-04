Khartoum — The prominent figure of the Democratic Unionist Party, Prince Ahmed Saad Omar, has pointed out that the decision made recently the US Federal Court on the case of the destroyer USS Cole, in the Yemeni coast, in 2002, will create a new spirit in the relationship between Sudan and Washington.

Saad, in a press statement, Saturday, has outlined that the resolution as a good indicator in the direction of revocation the name of Sudan from the list of the countries sponsoring of terrorism.