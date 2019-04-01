30 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Arrives in Tunis for Arab Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and the Defense Minister, General, Awad Mohammad Ahmed Ibn Auf arrived, Saturday, in the Tunisian capital to particiate in the activities of the 30th Arab summit scheduled to be held, on Sunday.

General, Ibn Auf was received, at the airport, by the First Advisor of the Tunisian Head of State, Al-Habib Al-Seid.

The Tunisian President, Caid Essebsi received the FVP, at the senior guests Hall, and reviewed with him the bilateral relations, issues of mutual concern and the agenda presented before the Summit.

The summit will be attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, EU Foreign Policy Officer, Federica Mujerini, AU Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki and OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen.

Sudan

Bashir, Opposition Opt for Negotiations

After four months of street protests, Sudanese President Omar al Bashir and the opposition have reached a deal to… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.