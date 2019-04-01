Sudan: FVP Arrives in Tunis for Arab Summit

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and the Defense Minister, General, Awad Mohammad Ahmed Ibn Auf arrived, Saturday, in the Tunisian capital to particiate in the activities of the 30th Arab summit scheduled to be held, on Sunday.

General, Ibn Auf was received, at the airport, by the First Advisor of the Tunisian Head of State, Al-Habib Al-Seid.

The Tunisian President, Caid Essebsi received the FVP, at the senior guests Hall, and reviewed with him the bilateral relations, issues of mutual concern and the agenda presented before the Summit.

The summit will be attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, EU Foreign Policy Officer, Federica Mujerini, AU Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki and OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen.