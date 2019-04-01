Somalia: Somaliland President Fires Ministers in a New Mini-Reshuffle

Somaliland President Musa Bihi fires two ministers who are ostensibly said to be involved in corruption. President Bihi's government has in the past displayed commitment in the battle against graft.

The ministers implicated in corruption are information Minister Abdirahman Abdilahi Farah and defence Minister Issa Ahmed Abdalla.

Somaliland Minister of Information was detained last week for corruption charges. The auditor general's department asked the judge to arrest the minister for allegations of corruption.

The two ministers were rerouted to Somaliland courts to respond to commands. The auditor general of the Somaliland government inquired the two to step down for them to face charges in the courts.