Kenyatta to Critics - Please Find Something Better to Do on Weekends

President Uhuru Kenyatta has lashed out at critics, telling them to find something else to do over weekends instead of politicking.

The President said critics should bring ideas on how to address challenges instead of politicking.

"Our own colleagues, our own brothers and sisters, they have seen what our division and our politicization of our politics and tribal divisions. They have seen what it has cost us, they are encouraging us to find a formula to solve it. Jameni, find something else to do on weekend my brothers and sisters," he said.

He made the remarks at the launch of the Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Country Review Report.

Mr Kenyatta also urged politicians not to politicise the fight against corruption because it is neither targeted at individuals or communities.

"Again, its not me, corruption has been identified as a major stumbling block towards Kenya achieving prosperity, equality and becoming a truly meddle income country; again there is no politics there," he said.