Khartoum — The Director General of the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Abdullah Jadallah has received a message of congratulations from the Director General of the Tunisian News Agency (TAP) Rachid Khechana, on assuming the position of the Sudan News Agency. Khashana expressed his hope to meet with the Director General of Sudan News Agency at the nearest opportunity to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation relations between the two sisterly agencies, wishing the Director General success in this new mission. BH/BH
Sudan: Tunisian News Agency Director Congratulates Jadallah
Sudan
After four months of street protests, Sudanese President Omar al Bashir and the opposition have reached a deal to… Read more »
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.