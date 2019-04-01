Sudan: Tunisian News Agency Director Congratulates Jadallah

Khartoum — The Director General of the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Abdullah Jadallah has received a message of congratulations from the Director General of the Tunisian News Agency (TAP) Rachid Khechana, on assuming the position of the Sudan News Agency. Khashana expressed his hope to meet with the Director General of Sudan News Agency at the nearest opportunity to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation relations between the two sisterly agencies, wishing the Director General success in this new mission. BH/BH