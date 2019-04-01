29 March 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: KU Students Chant Bobi Wine Praise During Museveni's Lecture

By Nyaboga Kiage

As Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was delivering a lecturer at Kenyatta University, students chanted slogans in solidarity with his opponent Bobi Wine.

The students praised Mr Wine who is the Member of Parliament of Kyadondo East, in Uganda. He is also a renowned musician. Police later teargassed the students

President Museveni was delivering the lecture at the institution's amphitheater.

In a video widely shared on social media, the students flipped after they barred from nearing the venue where the lecturer was being delivered.

Social activist Boniface Mwangi had on Friday morning asked students to revolt against the lecture. He later thanked them after the chant.

NIGHTMARES

"Kenyatta University comrades, well done for speaking truth to #Uganda dictator @KagutaMuseveni. Shame to @KenyattaUni leadership for disrupting the academic calendar to host a dictator. Chanting #FreeStellaNyanzi will give Museveni nightmares, comrades, chant her name, LOUDLY!" he twitted.

Kenyatta Univeristy students chanting Bobi Wine! Bobi Wine! outside their campus where President Museveni is delivering a public lecture on Integration. @samirasawlani @HEBobiwine @bonifacemwangi pic.twitter.com/oSf4JmO3iM

- Victor Kiprop (@VictorKiprop_) March 29, 2019

Kenya

