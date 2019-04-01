Zimbabwe: AirZim Tenders for Insurer

National carrier Air Zimbabwe is seeking reputable insurance companies to provide cover for its aeroplanes.

The tender for the insurance cover was floated in yesterday's Government Gazette under General Notice 476B of 2019.

"Tenders are invited from competent and reputable companies to provide insurance cover for Air Zimbabwe aeroplanes, subject to conditions set out in the tender document," reads part of the notice.

According to the notice, bidders must be on the register of the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, be a member of the Insurance and Pension Commission, and provide three trade references and company details that include its profile, certificate of registration, CR14 and VAT clearance.

Site visit meeting would be on April 9 while the deadline for submission of documents is April 29.

The national airline was rocked by a multi-million dollar insurance scandal in 2015 as a result of the irregular appointment of Navistar Insurance Brokers in 2009 to handle insurance of its planes.