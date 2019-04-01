Sudan: Finance Minister Assumes His position, Unveils Outlines for Development Performance

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Majdi Hassan Yassin has unveiled a package of outlines for the development of fiscal and economic performance including the adoption of technology to improve performance, strengthening the Ministry of Finance's commitment to good management of the country's abundant resources to reinforce the economy for the citizen's interest. The minister, after assuming his position Thursday, pledged to extend the channels of partnership with the private sector and develop the small and medium industries to create employment opportunities for youth, referring to the importance of using technology to improve performance, adding that the ministry will lead the revolution of technology and information to keep pace with the world to achieve the desired development. Yassin stressed that the ministry would review and evaluate the performance of the public bodies and government companies. For his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning Abdul-Moneim Mohammad Al-Tayib stressed the importance of technology in the development of the ministry's performance and speeding up, stressing his concern with the creation of favourable work environment to achieve stability and job satisfaction for the employees of the ministry, pledging to give them the means of technology required for the performance improvement. BH/BH