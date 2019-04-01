Sudan: Fana Secretary General Congratulates SUNA Director General

Khartoum — The Director-General of the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Abdullah Jadallah has received a congratulatory message from the Secretary-General of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) Farid Ayar on his assumption of his new position as SUNA Director General. The FANA Secretary-General pointed to the heavy burdens of the new position, particularly in the era of competition, multiple trends, difference of publishing standards and increased discoveries in the information fields in which the agencies operated. Dr. Ayar stressed that the FANA General Secretariat, with its unique relationship with all Arab, European and international agencies; based on understanding, support and mutual respect, would continue its fraternal cooperation with the SUNA new Director in all fields and media fields. He added that SUNA has always been supporting the Union and remained adhering to the Arabic and professional line, cooperating closely with the members of the FANA General Assembly within the federation framework, which is the main umbrella for all Arab news agencies.