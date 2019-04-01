Zimbabwe: Hwange's Happy Return

HWANGE sent a bold statement they are back in the Premiership for business after a polished show helped them beat Yadah 2-0 (half-time 1-0)at the Colliery yesterday, writes Tobias Mandoreba.

Shepherd Gadzikwa and veteran Gilbert Zulu scored either side of the break.

Yadah flattered only to deceive as they started the opening 20 minutes of the game with urgency with their slippery talisman Leeroy Mavhunga at the heart of their moves.

But, the visitors were let down by poor finishing.

Luckless striker Ernest Gwitima had his effort disallowed for offside by first assistant referee Oscar Bumhe in the 32rd minute.

Then, attacking midfielder Gadzikwa struck with a stinging left-footer three minutes later to put Hwange ahead.

Yadah had a chance to equalise on the stroke of half-time when Enock Kwaramba let fly a scorcher which was acrobatically tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Taimon Mvula.

Zulu then coolly converted a penalty in the 67th minute to seal Yadah's fate.

Hwange coach Nation Dube was a happy man and paid tribute to defender Felix Chindungwe who featured for his men despite a family bereave- ment.

"I am happy for the boys although there is still a lot of work to be done. Credit to Felix for the sterling work in defence despite having lost his father yesterday (Saturday).

"It shows mental strength," he said.

Yadah coach, Genesis Mangombe, said they will bounce back in the next match.