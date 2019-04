press release

Crime scene experts are on the scene combing for clues following a taxi related shooting incident where four people were killed this morning in Hout Bay. During the same incident, two people were also injured.

Meanwhile a team of specialist detectives has been established to look into these murders, including the one which occurred last Thursday also in Hout Bay.

Several operations are currently underway in an effort to quell the violence. Arrests are yet to be made.