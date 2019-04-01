Kenya: NEMA to Begin Crackdown on Non-Woven Carrier Bags

Nairobi — The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) is from Monday set to begin its crackdown on non-woven carrier bags.

This follows a gazette notice issued by the government in 2017 banning the manufacture, importation and use of thin-gauge, single-use carrier bags.

According to the Authority, all players are expected to comply with the directive failure to which it would instigate Enforcement Action pursuant to the provisions of the Environmental Management and Coordination Act.

Already, NEMA has banned the banned the use, manufacture and importation of plastic bags used for commercial and household packaging.

Following the ban on plastic carrier bags, the non-woven carrier, polypropylene bags came into the market to replace it.