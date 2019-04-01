South Africa: Magashule - the ANC Is Not Deterred By By Fake News, Smear, and Gutter Journalism

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said his party was not going to be "deterred" by negative media reports after a new book revealed his alleged involvement in illegal dealings.

Magashule said the ANC was working towards a "landslide victory", adding that the party would not be deterred by "fake news, smear and gutter journalism".

His name has made headlines after a new book, Gangster State: Unraveling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture , written by investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh, placed him at the "head of a well-organised state-capture network" in the Free State where he was the premier until his election as the governing party's secretary general in December 2017.

This as Magashule and other party leaders on the campaign trail for the ANC to retain power in the May 8 elections.

Magashule, who according to the book declined to respond to more than 60 questions by the author, took to Twitter on Saturday night.ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete was not immediately able to comment, saying he was in the process of compiling a statement in response to the articles.

Source: News24