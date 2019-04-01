Ghana: 'Absolute Living' and Enterpreneurial Opportunities Our Ultimate Goal - QNET

Starting an entrepreneurial journey through the QNET Business module, is the ultimate goal as a company to provide opportunities for Absolute Living for everyone.

This was revive at the just ended second Absolute Living Expo in Ghana, held by one of the global faints in e-commerce company, QNET.

Speaking at the ceremony was, The Ashanti Regional Manager of the Ministry of Trade & Industry, Mr. Mamadu Osman, said: "I have heard about the good things QNET has brought to Ghana and across the continent, providing entrepreneurial opportunities for Ghanaians. It is a milestone that the company is 21 years old and operating in about 100 countries across the world, I implore Ghanaians to make use of the opportunities QNET is offering."

The Regional General Manager of QNET for sub-Saharan Africa Region, Biram Fall added, "QNET's range of products and services are designed with high quality to help customers live a well-balanced life. QNET discs CP3/BD3, educational package SELI/Qlearn, tourism and vacation Tripsavr, food supplement EDG3, H2Go and VTube+, are some of the products and services that QNET offers in Ghana to cater for variety of needs of Ghanaians. Buying the products for personal use or starting an entrepreneurial journey through the QNET Business module, our ultimate goal as a company is to provide opportunities for Absolute Living for everyone."

This year, QNET continues to raise the importance of access to clean and safe water as a universal human right.

Over the years, QNET's Homepure has participated in World Water Day commemoration and has made donations of Homepure water filtration systems to places where they are needed the most in its continuous quest to provide fresh, pure drinking water for everyone. HomePure, is like a fountain of life. It contains about nine stages of filtration that ensure water that passes through the system, is clean and healthy. It operates based on the 35+ UltraTech Filter Technology.

The Chairperson of the Technology Sector of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Mr. Samuel Anim-Yeboah said: "It is good to know that QNET is an e-commerce business that has been able to impact on many people across many countries around the world. The use of technology as an enabler in the business module of QNET is a good pointer that the opportunities provided by the company could be accessed by everyone, anywhere in the world."

QNET is very socially responsible and actively supports orphanages, differently-abled children, disaster relief projects, environmental protection and food/water programs around the world. One of the most recent charity works in Ghana was the partnership with WorldReader to sponsor an e-reading programme for the Wechiau Community Library (WCL) in Wa West District, Ghana to help improve the educational outcomes and instill reading habits in children in the Wechiau community through the use of digital content and technology. Last year, QNET won the CSR e-Commerce of the Year at the Ghana CSR Excellence Awards organized by the Centre for CSR, West Africa.

The second QNET Expo held in Kumasi over the weekend,witness the attendance and participates of great enthusiastic enterprising Ghanaians from various parts of the country.

The event took place around the World Water Day, had many media organisations spanning print, radio, television and online in attendance.